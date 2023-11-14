California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 878,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.59% of Atmos Energy worth $102,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

