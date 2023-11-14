California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.65% of Markel Group worth $119,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,531.25.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,354.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,464.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,419.12. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 222 shares of company stock valued at $295,861 and sold 1,151 shares valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.