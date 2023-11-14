California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,394 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $103,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $862,635.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,835 shares in the company, valued at $21,628,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.86 and a 200 day moving average of $330.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

