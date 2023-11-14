California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 35,455 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 35,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $106,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $245.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.