California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,584 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $99,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger
In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
W.W. Grainger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $789.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $716.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.
W.W. Grainger Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.
