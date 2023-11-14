California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 24,798 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $104,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

