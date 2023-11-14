Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Hold

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

SKIN opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $518.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 59,380 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beauty Health news, Director Doug K. Schillinger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,789.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 59,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $362,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,827,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,547,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Beauty Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

