Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 220,400 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,531,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.28% of Grab worth $36,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Grab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 205,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Grab by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 34.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 449,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRAB. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

