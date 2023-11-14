Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Zimmer Biomet worth $47,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

