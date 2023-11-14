Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $36.66 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of ResMed worth $36,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,242. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.35.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

