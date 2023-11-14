Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $73.92 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,731 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $73,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

SYK stock opened at $281.92 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.55 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

