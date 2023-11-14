Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 110,000 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $51,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 507,169 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.4 %

LNW opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Light & Wonder news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Further Reading

