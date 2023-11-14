Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 600 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $39,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $451.91 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.58.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

