Cannell & Co. Has $36.41 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $36,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 125.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 180,935 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. 434,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

