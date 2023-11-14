Cannell & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 120.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 522,496 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 1.9% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 1.02% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $56,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,766 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NEP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 490,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

