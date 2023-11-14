Cannell & Co. Increases Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,971,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,320 shares during the period. Constellium comprises 1.1% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $33,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Constellium by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 46,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTM. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

