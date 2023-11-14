Cannell & Co. Raises Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1,993.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,065 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up about 1.6% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cannell & Co. owned 0.32% of EQT worth $48,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,730,000 after buying an additional 3,125,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 185,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,865. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

