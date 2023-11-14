Cannell & Co. Raises Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,597 shares during the period. Denbury accounts for about 1.3% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned 0.87% of Denbury worth $38,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 3,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of Denbury stock remained flat at $88.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.31. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

