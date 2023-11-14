Cannell & Co. Sells 21,390 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 762,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $63,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,333. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

