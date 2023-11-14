Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACRS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

