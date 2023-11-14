Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.94 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 30.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $285.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Capital Product Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

