Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Capital Product Partners Stock Up 6.5 %

CPLP stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CPLP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

