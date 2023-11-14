Castellum (CTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 34.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter.

Castellum Stock Performance

Shares of CTM opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

About Castellum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castellum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Castellum in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castellum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

Featured Articles

