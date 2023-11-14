Castellum (CTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 34.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter.
Castellum Stock Performance
Shares of CTM opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Castellum
About Castellum
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Castellum
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- How to Invest in Esports
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.