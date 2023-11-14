Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Announces GBX 4.13 Dividend

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Castings Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of CGS stock opened at GBX 389.40 ($4.78) on Tuesday. Castings has a 12-month low of GBX 322.80 ($3.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 428 ($5.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 349.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 374.52. The company has a market capitalization of £169.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,153.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target on shares of Castings in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at Castings

In other Castings news, insider Steve Mant acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,841 ($4,716.93). 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Further Reading

