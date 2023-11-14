Center for Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

