Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $394.39 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.02 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

