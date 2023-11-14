Center for Financial Planning Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,855,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,652,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 50,132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

