Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 703,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

