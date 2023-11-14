Children’s Place (PLCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.20 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Up 0.7 %

PLCE opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $306.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Children’s Place

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.