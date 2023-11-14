Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

