Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 171.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $1,605,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 339,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

NYSE C opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

