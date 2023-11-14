Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,288 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGK opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.