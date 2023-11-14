Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 221 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.37.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.