Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $1.23

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CCEP. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

