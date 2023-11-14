Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Raises Dividend to $1.23 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
Shares of CCEP opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96.
CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
