Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Raises Dividend to $1.23 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEPGet Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Dividend History for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.