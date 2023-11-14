Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

