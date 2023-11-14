Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 20,989 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

HE stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HE

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.