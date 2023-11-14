Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.33.

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $497.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $558.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.