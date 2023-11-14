Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,764 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD opened at $236.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.11. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $262.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

