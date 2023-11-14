Comparing PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -8.71% -7.60% Titan Pharmaceuticals -2,137.63% -949.26% -254.32%

Volatility and Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.32 million ($0.42) -5.12 Titan Pharmaceuticals $560,000.00 10.46 -$10.21 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

