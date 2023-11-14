CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 4.2 %

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

