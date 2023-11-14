CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $200.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $201.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $2,257,075.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares in the company, valued at $61,793,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

