CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) vs. Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Critical Review

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 6.35% 25.90% 6.72% Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58%

Volatility & Risk

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CSG Systems International and Core Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.36 $44.06 million $2.41 20.75 Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.78 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CSG Systems International and Core Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 6 0 2.86 Core Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.67%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Core Scientific on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International



CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Core Scientific



Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

