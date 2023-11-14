CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

CuriosityStream stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.95. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 103.83% and a negative return on equity of 36.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CuriosityStream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.