CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s previous close.
CuriosityStream Price Performance
CuriosityStream stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.95. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.00.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 103.83% and a negative return on equity of 36.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CuriosityStream
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- This analyst says Archer Aviation may double, is it time to buy?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.