Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Danaos stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. Danaos has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 270,676 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,966,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,691,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 129,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 109,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

