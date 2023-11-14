Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of DAC opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04. Danaos has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 13.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the second quarter worth $322,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth $73,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at $492,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

