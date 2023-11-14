DAO Maker Price Reaches $0.84 (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 21% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $174.83 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,532,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

