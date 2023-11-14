Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.