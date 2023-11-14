DCC plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 63.04 (LON:DCC)

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 63.04 ($0.77) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,084 ($62.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,495.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,538.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,540.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,986 ($48.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,094 ($62.56).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($64.37) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,250 ($89.03) to GBX 6,520 ($80.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

