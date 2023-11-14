DCF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,672,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

